A new company just opened the door to hundreds more Fort Mill jobs. Here’s where.

A door maker coming to Fort Mill will unlock hundreds of new jobs.

Masonite International Corporation will set up shop at 160 Steele Point Drive. The site is off I-77 near Carowinds, in a growing industrial area that includes the 1.15 million-square-foot Lakemont Business Park and the new, 104,000-square-foot Stateline Logistics Center. It’s immediately south of the North Carolina line, and Charlotte.

Masonite will manufacture doors for customers across North America.

“The new plant’s location is ideally suited from a logistics standpoint to service some of our strongest markets,” company president and CEO Howard Heckes said in a release. “Leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and our Mvantage operating system, our Fort Mill facility will be a safe and efficient addition to our manufacturing network.”

Masonite designs, manufactures, markets and distributes interior and exterior doors. The expansion into Fort Mill will create more than 220 jobs. The site should be operational in early 2022.

“It is refreshing to continue to see manufacturers like Masonite better able serve their customers in the Southeast by choosing York County’s prime location,” said York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox. “We appreciate the significant jobs and opportunity it will bring to our community.”

The company began in 1925. It now serves about 7,600 customers in 60 countries.

Anyone interested in the new jobs can find out more on the company’s career page at masonite.com.

The Masonite announcement continues growth along the Carowinds Boulevard corridor. Earlier this year the owners of Stateline Logistics Center announced STIWA US Inc. and 3D Digital Solutions would join that project. Those companies brought the combined business park development space in Lakemont to almost 5 million square feet.

The announcement comes as York County continues its recovery from COVID-related unemployment. The week ending June 19 saw fewer than 100 initial unemployment claims in York County for the third straight week, and fifth out of six weeks. Thousands each week came at the height of the pandemic.

Unemployment claim decline is similar in Lancaster and Chester counties, and in South Carolina as a whole.