This Triangle company was named Inc.’s fastest-growing in NC for second year in a row

Nugget, the North Carolina maker of a cult favorite couch for children, can barely keep its products in stock, they are so in demand.

Every time it drops a new color release of its signature product, a couch that can be re-arranged into a variety of shapes and uses, thousands of parents queue up online — often leading to them selling out in minutes.

That interest has caused the company to grow from a two-person startup founded by UNC-Chapel Hill students in 2014 to a full-fledged manufacturing operation in Butner, about 17 miles north of Durham.

And for the second year in a row, Nugget ranks as the fastest-growing private company in North Carolina, according to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Nugget ranks 29nd overall in the rankings, reporting its revenue had surged 9,624% over the past three years.

Nearly 130 other North Carolina companies made the list, including Pendo, a Raleigh-based software startup that raised $150 million from investors last month.

Success of Nugget

Nugget, co-founded by David Baron, Ryan Cocca and Hannah Fussell, has done all of its growth without bringing on any investors, thought it did raise money via a crowdfunding campaign in 2015.

Since then, it has outgrown manufacturing space in Durham and Hillsborough before opening its new facility in Butner this year, where it employs around 80 people.

Last Christmas season, it had to institute a lottery system to deal with the long list of people willing to pay the $229 at which the couches start. More than 100,000 people signed up for a chance to buy around 40,000 units, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, Pendo ranked 571st overall, and reported a three-year revenue growth of 846%.

Pendo told The News & Observer last month that it has a valuation of $2.6 billion, making it the third most valuable startup in North Carolina. It also reported surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Pendo could potentially file for an initial public offering as soon as next year, Pendo CEO Todd Olson said in an interview.

Fastest-growing private companies in North Carolina

The following companies were considered the 5 fastest-growing private companies in North Carolina over the past three years, according to Inc. Magazine:

Nugget, manufacturing company based in Butner (3-year revenue growth of 9,624%) Pine Gate Renewables, a solar energy company based in Asheville (8,209%) Textile Based Delivery, a Conover-based maker of compression fabric (6,684%) QC Kintex, a Charlotte-based chain of joint-pain clinics (5,873%) Carewell, an adult-care supplies e-commerce company based in Charlotte (5,162%)

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.