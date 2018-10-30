Local Bank of America leader to leave the company by end of the year

Bank of America’s Charlotte-based head of digital banking will soon leave the company, the bank confirmed this week.
Michelle Moore is leaving the bank to spend more time with her family, according to the Charlotte-based bank. She will be replaced by David Tyrie, who is based in Boston.
Succeeding Tyrie will be April Schneider, who will become the bank’s head of consumer and small business products. Schneider is based in Charlotte.
“(Moore) has approached her role with a tireless commitment and a focus on putting our customers and communities first, which has consistently put us in a position to win in the market,” Dean Athanasia and Thong Nguyen, who co-head of Bank of America’s consumer business, wrote in an internal memo late Monday.
“With much thought and introspection, Michelle has decided the time is right to shift that focus to her family and her two sons, now ages 8 and 9.”
In her role overseeing digital banking, Moore is responsible for executing Bank of America’s online and mobile strategy, including launching the service known as Erica, the bank’s ”virtual assistant” for phones that it unveiled in 2016. The bank has said Erica has about 3.4 million users.
Moore is a graduate of Cornell University with an MBA from the University of Rochester, according to her LinkedIn page. She has been with Bank of America for nearly 16 years and lives in Charlotte with her family.
Bank of America employs about 15,000 people in the Charlotte metro area.
