Hundreds of apartments are under construction in this booming part of Charlotte

The wave of change transforming South End from industrial buildings and warehouses to a sea of luxury apartments is still spreading, as developers said Thursday that they’ve kicked off construction on the area’s newest upscale building.

Called “Hub South End,” the development includes 265 apartments and 22,000 square feet of commercial space for shops, restaurants and offices. Florida-based developer Ram Realty Advisors bought the 4.3-acre site at the corner of Dunavant and Hawkins streets last year for $5.7 million.

“Ram’s goal is to activate life at the street level,” says Rachel Russell Krenz, Ram Realty Advisor’s Charlotte-based director of real estate development. “Hub South End will add a mixed-use development to what is currently a space poised for the changes that have been seen in the rest of South End.”

The Hub South End will be in the midst of a rapidly changing part of Charlotte, caught in between warehouses and machine shops of the area’s past and a glitzier future, with residents of $1,300-a-month studio apartments patronizing the dozen nearby breweries, cideries and distilleries.

A rendering of the planned Hub South End apartments at Hawkins and Dunavant streets in South End. They’re expected to open in early 2020. Courtesy Ram Realty Advisors

The barbed wire-fenced lot is partially vacant and partially occupied by one-story industrial buildings. Thousands of high-priced apartments have already been built in recent years or are under construction in the surrounding neighborhood, including Silos South End, Solis Southline and Pollack Shores. At Doggett and Hawkins streets, Ram Realty Advisors is planning a 71-unit residential high-rise that would be up to 165 feet tall, or roughly 15 stories.

A few blocks away, hundreds of low-income apartments remain at the privately owned Brookhill Village (caught in a legal battle) and Charlotte Housing Authority’s Southside Homes. Ram’s new development will open in the spring of 2020, the company said, with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Twenty-nine of the apartments will be two-story, townhouse-style floorplans with street-level entrances.

The apartment building will have a surface parking lot instead of a parking deck — a move that can save developers several million dollars in construction costs, but will also result in more surface parking in the neighborhood, which is rapidly increasing in density.

Partners in the development include Faison Associates, lender PNC Bank, Cline Design Associates, the architect, civil engineer and landscape architect McAdams, Concorde, the general contractor, and property manager 5/ten Management. Leasing broker Foundry Commercial will lease the office and retail space.