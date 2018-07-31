Plans are back on for a hotel at a high-profile Charlotte site

A new hotel is underway at the site of a formerly stalled project in Dilworth: A 135-room Courtyard by Marriott.
The hotel is planned to be complete in early 2020, and it will include a rooftop restaurant and deck. It’s located at the corner of Cleveland and Worthington avenues, a block from South Boulevard and two blocks from the Blue Line light rail.
Developer Omshera Hotel Group bought the mostly vacant site for just over $3.9 million in October. The six-story building will be one of the tallest in the immediate area, and is designed by Overcash Demmitt Architects.
“This will be the first hotel in Dilworth. The location is straddling the fence between Dilworth and South End,” said architect Stephen Overcash. “Therefore the hotel design is transitional …with historical characteristics relating to Dilworth and edged up to appeal and relate to the South End area of town.”
Luxury hotel operator Kimpton had previously planned to bring its second Charlotte hotel on that site, which Charlotte-based developer Catellus Group had purchased for $2.5 million.
The Kimpton hotel was announced in 2016 and planned to open in 2017, but Kimpton said it wouldn’t be moving forward with the project last fall.
