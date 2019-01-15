Development

This Charlotte hotel is about to get a million-dollar renovation

By Danielle Chemtob

January 15, 2019 04:52 PM

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Charlotte Airport hotel is undergoing renovations under new management.
The DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte Airport hotel is getting a $1.5 million facelift thanks to new management.

The hotel on Yorkmont Road was purchased by Phoenix American Hospitality, a Dallas-based hotel fund manager, in 2015 for just over $14 million, property records show. But the company just took over management of the hotel on Jan. 1.

The new management will renovate the hotel’s guestrooms, adding amenities like built-in refrigerators, microwaves, and carpet and vinyl wall covering. No time frame for the project was given.

Currently, prices for rooms start at just under $100 per night.

Phoenix American Hospitality owns 16 hotels nationwide, including the Hyatt Place Charlotte/Arrowood off of Interstate 77.

