You know NoDa. What about LoSo? Here’s the latest development planned near South End.

A new project that includes offices, retail, apartments and a hotel is coming to the area just below South End.
LoSo Station at the Scaleybark light rail station is the latest project in what developers are calling “Lower South End,” in an effort to push development beyond the popular neighborhood’s boundaries.
Charlotte-based Beacon Partners announced plans Monday to develop the 15-acre mixed-use site alongside the light rail station. The project will include 500,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of retail space, 350 multifamily residences and a 150-room boutique hotel. The property will also feature outdoor retail plazas, meeting space, rooftop entertainment and other amenities.
Beacon is not releasing the cost for the project, noting that the development is still in the design and planning stages.
The area has seen an influx of development as breweries, bars, distilleries and other entertainment and nightlife options have moved in.
Beacon Partners plans to start construction this summer.
