This building in a prime uptown location was just sold for nearly $30 million

By Danielle Chemtob

February 08, 2019 05:53 PM

The five-story building that has long been home to the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce on South Tryon Street has a new owner.
The five-story building that has long been home to the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce on South Tryon Street has a new owner.

Charlotte real estate investment company Ferncroft Capital acquired the building and parking garage for nearly $30 million. The firm purchased the property, at 330 South Tryon St., from local real estate firm Grubb Properties, according to a release from commercial real estate services firm CBRE.

The 65,444-square-foot-building is home to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the organization created from the merger of the Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership.

The building was renamed for the former chamber and renovated in 2015.

Breakfast restaurant Famous Toastery, architecture firm Perkins & Will, Birmingham-based BBVA Compass bank and others tenants also lease space in the building. A spokeswoman for CBRE said the various tenants are expected to remain in the building.

Ferncroft owns 23 properties across the Southeast, eight of which are in Charlotte, according to its website.

Danielle Chemtob

Danielle Chemtob covers economic growth and development for the Observer. She’s a 2018 graduate of the journalism school at UNC-Chapel Hill and a California transplant.

