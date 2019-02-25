This historic South End building and artists studio just got a new owner

A 110-year-old South End property that is home to dozens of local artists just got a new owner.
Charlotte real estate investment firm White Point Partners announced Monday it purchased Dilworth Artisan Station, at 118 East Kingston Ave. near the Charlotte Rail Trail, for $8.7 million. The original building was believed to have been built in 1909, White Point said, and a portion was added on in 1950.
The property has a history of industrial uses, including housing a mattress manufacturer and textile and parachute factories. During World War II, it was used as a storage facility for soldiers’ cars, according to White Point.
The three-story building currently houses studios for over three dozen artists, and several other businesses.
White Point purchased the station from two brothers who own antique restoration shop Crossland Studio. The store will move out, and White Point plans to add a “food-and-beverage concept” in its place.
White Point also said it plans to make some improvements to the building, including better connecting the property to the rail trail.
The firm is also one of the developers working on Optimist Hall, a former mill in Optimist Park being renovated to house a food hall, restaurants, retail and office space.
