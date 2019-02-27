A new high-rise will change the skyline in South End, bringing more apartments, retail

Construction is underway on a tower that will stand out in South End’s skyline of apartment buildings.
Hawk, a 13-story high-rise project at the corner of Hawkins and Doggett streets near the East-West light rail stop, will feature 71 multifamily units on top of 6,200 square feet of retail space, developer Ram Realty Advisors said Wednesday. The building will only have six apartments per floor, offered in studio, two- and three-bedroom layouts. It will be connected to an adjacent parking deck via a pedestrian bridge.
Ram Realty said the units will be available for occupancy in the summer of 2020.
The Florida-based developer said the height allowed them to make the most of the 0.36 acre-site.
In a statement, Charlotte Center City Partners said the project aligns with the South End Vision Plan, which city council adopted in June 2018. The plan’s goals include higher-density, mixed-use developments and more pedestrian-friendly streets.
Ram Realty’s regional office is across the street from the building, and the developer also worked on the high-end Three30Five apartments one block away, as well as Hub South End, a development with 265 apartments and more than 22,000 square feet of retail, office and co-working space.
