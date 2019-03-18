Newly released rendering gives a first look at Duke Energy’s new uptown tower

Duke Energy released a rendering of its new uptown tower Monday, providing a first look at one of several projects reshaping South Tryon Street.

A spokesman for Duke Energy said construction on the 40-story high-rise will begin in late April. He said developer Childress Klein planned to submit initial paperwork with the city Monday to begin work at the site.

The tower will house up to 4,000 Duke employees and contractors, and the company expects to occupy the building in 2022. The approximately 1 million square-foot site will also include around 25,000 square feet of retail, and a seven-story parking garage. Duke also estimated that around 1,000 workers would be employed during the three-year construction process.

Courtesy of Duke Energy

The building will sit on what is currently a parking lot on South Tryon Street, between the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and St. Peter Catholic Church. It’s one of several projects changing South Tryon Street. Construction is underway at the 26-story Ally Charlotte Center at Stonewall and Tryon streets, and an 18-story tower, anchored by Deloitte, is planned at 650 South Tryon Street.

Duke said in December it will keep its headquarters at the Duke Energy Center, but will leave three other office buildings as part of an effort to consolidate its real estate.