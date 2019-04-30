LendingTree will move its headquarters to a new tower in another part of Charlotte

A rendering of the mixed-use development at South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard. LendingTree will occupy 175,000 square feet in one of the buildings. Courtesy of The Spectrum Companies

LendingTree is moving its corporate headquarters from Ballantyne to an office tower coming to South End, real estate firm The Spectrum Companies announced Tuesday.

LendingTree is an online service that lets consumers comparison-shop for a range of financial products, such as mortgages, personal loans and credit cards. CEO Doug Lebda launched the company in Charlotte in 1996. The firm has been in the Ballantyne Corporate Park since 2000.

The financial tech company will occupy 175,000 square feet in one of two 11-story towers Spectrum is building on South Tryon Street at Carson Boulevard.

In a press release, Lebda said South End’s proximity to financial services firms in uptown played a role in the move. He also cited South End’s amenities, like the light rail and proximity to the highway.

The company said it employs around 500 in the Charlotte metro area.

LendingTree will be added over 400 high-paying jobs to Charlotte, thanks to millions in state and local incentives. The announcement was made at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

In December, LendingTree announced plans to nearly double its Charlotte-area footprint after receiving state incentives in exchange for keeping its headquarters in Charlotte. In that announcement, the company said it will add 436 jobs paying an average wage of more than $100,000 over the next five years, in exchange for an incentives package that included $8.37 million in state inducements. At the time, Lebda said the firm considered more than 20 locations in several states, which he did not name. He said the new jobs will include positions in engineering, finance and data analytics.

A changing community

Spectrum Chief Operating Officer Steve McClure said the demand for office space in South End is a shift from an area that was mostly apartments and retail a few years ago.

“Finding the best talent and retaining them is one of the toughest things company owners and leaders have to do,” McClure said. “They’re really choosing where to locate their office space to help with that.”

The project will also feature a courtyard, retail, restaurants a 200-room boutique hotel. The company said they will move in late 2020.