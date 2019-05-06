Charlotte law firm to move into tower on former Charlotte Observer site

Law firm Parker Poe announced it will move to the new tower at 620 South Tryon St in mid-2020. It’s the second major tenant in the building, which is being anchored by Bank of America. Courtesy of Bank of America

Charlotte-based law firm Parker Poe plans to move its headquarters to the tower taking shape at the old Charlotte Observer site, the firm said Monday.

It’s the latest tenant to be announced for the 33-story building, currently under construction at 620 South Tryon St. Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris is developing the site, which is expected to have a total of 850,000 square feet of office and retail space.

Parker Poe, which provides legal services to companies and local governments, is currently located in Three Wells Fargo Center, at 401 South Tryon St. The firm, which employs around 200 in Charlotte, will occupy 86,000 square feet on three floors of the new tower, and will move in mid-2020.

Bank of America will lease over half of the building, and plans to start moving employees there in the fall. The bank added its signs to the building last month, and Parker Poe says it will also put branding on the tower.

KPMG, a network of professional service firms, will also take 46,000 square feet on two floors of the building, a Lincoln Harris spokeswoman said.

The building is part of the 10-acre, two-block Legacy Union development, which will reshape the area near Bank of America Stadium. Consulting firm Deloitte will anchor the second tower in the project, an 18-story office building at 650 South Tryon St.

Planning documents filed with the city last month show that Lincoln Harris is gearing up to build a third tower at the site. The records indicate plans for 287,000 square feet of office space and 17,250 square feet of retail at 700 South Mint St. The firm declined to provide more information on the project at the time.