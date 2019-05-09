Big, new tower coming to Ballantyne as owners launch office and apartment project

A rendering of the planned mixed-use building in Ballantyne. Courtesy of Northwood Office

The Ballantyne Corporate Park is about to get a new tower.

Construction of a project that will add an 11-story office tower and luxury apartment building in the park is underway, owner Northwood Office announced Thursday.

The mixed-use project will feature a 328,000-square-foot office building and an apartment complex. Northwood said the office tower will be complete by 2021.

Ballantyne is a 2,000-acre community in South Charlotte, with a business park that has over 4 million square feet of office space. Companies including Brighthouse Financial, Wells Fargo, TIAA and others have a presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.