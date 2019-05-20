Manufacturing facility along light rail to get new life with retail, rooftop venue

A rendering of “The Platform,” an project at a former manufacturing facility that will bring retail and entertainment space along South Boulevard. Courtesy of KW Commercial

A manufacturing facility along South Boulevard will soon transform into a retail and entertainment space, as the push to develop along the light rail moves south.

Developer Investicore Holdings USA LLC is turning an old industrial site along South Boulevard into 38,000 square feet of shops and entertainment space called “The Platform.” The site is about a quarter-mile from the Chick-Fil-A in what was once a largely industrial area.

Investicore is preserving one of the three buildings on-site, and will tear down the other two, which the firm says are too obsolete to be re-purposed. In their place, they’ll build a two-story building with a rooftop venue.

The development, at 3232 South Blvd., will be oriented toward the Rail Trail, with a public courtyard. It’s situated between New Bern and Scaleybark stations.

It’s the latest announcement in the rapidly changing area that developers are calling “LoSo,” or “Lower South End.” At Scaleybark, Charlotte-based Beacon Partners is developing a 15-acre mixed-use project, which will have office space, retail, multifamily residences and a 150-room boutique hotel.

The Platform development will help connect South End and LoSo, said John Vickers, director at KW Commercial, the firm that represents the developer and is handling leasing.

“You probably will not be able to distinguish a boundary between the two in the very near future,” he said.

Nearby, the Brewers at 4001 Yancey Road opened last year. The area recently got a major corporate tenant too: SentryOne, a technology firm, opened in the space next door. Both are located in a former manufacturing facility.

Investicore Holdings is based in South Africa, but the firm’s U.S. operations are based in Charlotte. The firm is expected to close on the property late summer and will start construction after that.