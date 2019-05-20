Plans for apartments, offices and more near Charlotte’s South End move forward

Charlotte City Council approved plans for a mixed-use development in South End Monday. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

A project that will bring multi-family housing, office space and a possible hotel near South End got the green light from the City Council Monday.

Plans submitted by Beacon Partners, a Charlotte-based developer, also call for call for commercial space in the project at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Boulevard. The council approved the rezoning petition unanimously Monday night.

Beacon said the building will be eight-stories, with a possible rooftop restaurant, ground-floor restaurant and retail space, as well as an outdoor plaza, according to a summary of a community meeting held in January.

Barbecue restaurant Sauceman’s is currently on the site. Property records show the restaurant’s owners sold the property to a company affiliated with Beacon for $2.5 million in January.

The development is among the first wave of projects to be approved under new transit-oriented development guidelines that the council approved in April. The guidelines regulate a building’s design, open space and a height bonus for affordable housing, among other things.

The project is a few blocks away from the East/West light rail station.

Since the first Transit-Oriented zoning districts were adopted in 2003, more than 12,000 new housing units, over 3 million square feet of office and commercial space, and more than $2 billion in private investment have been added, according to a city economic analysis.

Beacon has been a major part of that development in South End over the past few years. The firm is developing RailYard, a pair of eight-story buildings underway along West Bland Street between South Tryon and Winnifred streets. It’s also developing a site at the Scaleybark light rail station, which will have a hotel, office space, apartments and retail.

It’s the latest development bringing office space to South End, an area that has largely had apartment buildings, restaurants and shops. But that is starting to change. LendingTree announced last month it would move its headquarters to an office building in the area, and EY (formerly Ernst & Young) is opening an innovation center in the RailYard building.