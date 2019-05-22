Sale makes way for hundreds of homes on site of Charlotte’s oldest public golf course

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene Larkhaven is the latest daily fee golf course in Charlotte to be redeveloped, as fewer people play and the land is more valuable for other uses Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Larkhaven is the latest daily fee golf course in Charlotte to be redeveloped, as fewer people play and the land is more valuable for other uses

The sale of the former site of Charlotte’s oldest public golf course was finished Tuesday, making way for hundreds of houses to be built in a rapidly growing part of the city.

Meritage Homes, an Arizona-based homebuilder, purchased the former Larkhaven Golf Club, a more than 130-acre site on Camp Stewart Road near Interstate 485 and Albemarle Road. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The homebuilder’s plans call for around 350 homes on the site.

John Lintner, director of Land Acquisition for Meritage in Charlotte, said in an email that the project “will capitalize on the continued growth in East Charlotte due to access to employment, retail and medical facilities.”

Barron Connell and his son, Butch, opened the golf course in 1958 on the site of a former dairy farm. Unlike a private golf course, which requires a membership, Larkhaven offered access to the course for a daily fee. It was the oldest public, 18-hole course operating in Charlotte until it closed.

It’s not the only public golf course that has closed recently to allow for new development. Over 200 golf courses around the country closed in 2017, but only around 15 opened, according to a report last year from the National Golf Foundation, a golf market research firm.

In 2014, Charlotte Golf Links shuttered to make way for Rea Farms, a massive mixed-use development along Providence Road just south of I-485 with retail, office, apartments, townhomes and single-family houses.

The area around the Larkhaven site is being built up quickly. Cresswind Charlotte, an age-restricted housing community, is underway next door. Novant Health recently opened a medical center along Albemarle Road.

Lintner said the homes will be open in 2020, with prices starting in the mid-$200,000 range.