Legion Brewing to open third location in west Charlotte development

A rendering of the Salt & Vinegar development. Courtesy of Cline Design Associates.

Legion Brewing Company plans to open a third location in west Charlotte in the rapidly changing FreeMoreWest neighborhood, the brewery announced Wednesday.

The brewery will occupy 22,000 square feet in a project White Point Partners is developing at 2001 W. Morehead St. Legion opened in 2015 on Commonwealth Avenue in Plaza Midwood in the former Brodt Music building. It expanded to the SouthPark area in fall 2018.

Legion expects to open the location in fall 2020. The site will have expanded brewery production, a taproom, beer garden, courtyard, and full beer and food menu.

White Point is turning the two buildings on the site, which date to 1955, into 74,000 square feet of office and retail space. The buildings once housed Mitchum Quality Snacks, which manufactured potato chips. The project’s name, “Salt & Vinegar,” is a nod to the site’s former use.

White Point is aiming for a similar feel to the Bowers project, Erik Johnson, co-founder of the development firm, said in a release. The Brewers at 4001 Yancey opened last year on that site, a former fiber processing facility along Old Pineville Road. Technology firm SentryOne also moved its headquarters there.

It’s part of a wave of development in the area now being called “FreeMoreWest,” an area surrounding the Freedom Drive and West Morehead Street corridors.

Charlotte marketing communications firm Wray Ward said last month it would move its corporate offices to the site of an old industrial building on Thrift Road. Town Brewing opened in the area last year, and Traust Brewing Company is planning to open on Thrift Road in the fall, according to its website.

The Salt & Vinegar project is part of a trend across Charlotte, as historic buildings are redeveloped into hip restaurants, bars and office space.

White Point is also one of the developers behind the Optimist Hall project, where it’s repurposing a former gingham mill into a food hall, restaurants and office space. Duke Energy recently opened up an innovation center in the facility.