CATS is considering redeveloping the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown

CATS has received a proposal to redevelop the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center on Trade Street. Observer file photo

The Charlotte Area Transit System has received a proposal to redevelop the Charlotte Transportation Center, setting the stage to potentially reshape another prominent piece of land in uptown.

In a notice CATS published on a city website, the transportation authority did not provide details of the proposal, other than that it was for a mixed-use development.

In an emailed response to the Observer, Philip Charneskie, CATS Senior Procurement Officer, said a competitive proposal process has begun for the site. In the statement, he said the agency will not provide more information about the proposal while the process is ongoing.

CATS said in the notice that it is accepting proposals until July 15 for the site that is the major hub for city buses.

CATS said its intent is to maintain access to the bus facility, light rail and streetcar in any proposed development. It asked in the notice that proposals include a plan for an interim location for the continued operation of the bus service during construction.

The 2.6-acre site behind the Spectrum Center is a valuable piece of real estate for the city: it was valued at around $23 million in the latest revaluation this year.

This is a developing story



