Free Range Brewing to open its second location in major redevelopment

The water tower and boiler room are the first thing to catch the eye of a passerby at Camp North End. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

A big redevelopment of former factories and warehouses off of Statesville Avenue in Charlotte will soon be home to a brewery, tea bar and a co-working arts and crafts space.

Free Range Brewing plans to open a second location at Camp North End this summer, project developer ATCO Properties & Management announced Wednesday. The brewery, which has its flagship location on North Davidson Street, will serve its locally-sourced, small batch beers in a 1,544-square-foot taproom.

Camp North End is part of a trend across the city known as adaptive reuse, or refurbishing an old building for a new purpose or tenant.

According to a press release from ATCO, Camp North End is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects underway in the country. Ford Model Ts and missiles were once manufactured on the 75-acre site.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The development is already home to tenants like Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, Goodyear Arts, co-working company Hygge, and art galleries and studios. Ally Bank recently opened an “innovation studio” there, which it will expand into a vintage trailer on the site, according to the release.

In addition to Free Range Brewing, ATCO announced two new tenants:

Charlotte-based Birch Fine Tea will open its first brick-and-mortar location this year. The tea bar will have over 100 loose leaf teas, tea lattes and desserts.

OTPS Station, an 1,800-square-foot workshop and retail showroom, will open this year too. It will offer a co-working space where local artists and craftsmen can create and sell their items on-site. Classes and events will also be held in the space.