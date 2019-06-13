Development
Free Range Brewing to open its second location in major redevelopment
A big redevelopment of former factories and warehouses off of Statesville Avenue in Charlotte will soon be home to a brewery, tea bar and a co-working arts and crafts space.
Free Range Brewing plans to open a second location at Camp North End this summer, project developer ATCO Properties & Management announced Wednesday. The brewery, which has its flagship location on North Davidson Street, will serve its locally-sourced, small batch beers in a 1,544-square-foot taproom.
Camp North End is part of a trend across the city known as adaptive reuse, or refurbishing an old building for a new purpose or tenant.
According to a press release from ATCO, Camp North End is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects underway in the country. Ford Model Ts and missiles were once manufactured on the 75-acre site.
The development is already home to tenants like Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, Goodyear Arts, co-working company Hygge, and art galleries and studios. Ally Bank recently opened an “innovation studio” there, which it will expand into a vintage trailer on the site, according to the release.
In addition to Free Range Brewing, ATCO announced two new tenants:
- Charlotte-based Birch Fine Tea will open its first brick-and-mortar location this year. The tea bar will have over 100 loose leaf teas, tea lattes and desserts.
OTPS Station, an 1,800-square-foot workshop and retail showroom, will open this year too. It will offer a co-working space where local artists and craftsmen can create and sell their items on-site. Classes and events will also be held in the space.
