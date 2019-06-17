Plans for homes, shops and offices along light rail in Charlotte clear major hurdle

Plans for a walkable office and retail development near Scaleybark Station can move forward, after city council approved a rezoning petition Monday. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte’s City Council approved several big developments Monday night, paving the way for homes, retail and offices near light rail.

The projects come two months after the city revamped rules for development near transit centers that cover such things as a building’s design and the open space around it. They also cap building height but give developers “bonus height” in exchange for meeting public goals, like affordable housing or environmental sustainability.

Since the first transit-oriented zoning districts were adopted in 2003, more than 12,000 new housing units, over 3 million square feet of office and commercial space, and more than $2 billion in private investment have been added, according to a city economic analysis.

Here are more details on the projects:





