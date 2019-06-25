More retail, restaurants, offices and even a hotel could go up near South End

Too much beer? Hardly. One of Charlotte’s biggest new breweries is opening this spring Artisanal Brewing Ventures is building a new facility for Southern Tier and Victory Brewing Co. at the former Bowers Fibers facility at Pineville and Yancey roads near the Scaleybark Station Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artisanal Brewing Ventures is building a new facility for Southern Tier and Victory Brewing Co. at the former Bowers Fibers facility at Pineville and Yancey roads near the Scaleybark Station

Shops, restaurants, office space and a potential hotel could be coming to the rapidly-growing area known as “LoSo,” or Lower South End.

Developer White Point Partners filed a rezoning petition last month with the city to allow for more development at the Bowers Fiber complex.

White Point previously redeveloped the former industrial site, at Yancey and Old Pineville roads, into office and retail space. The facility is home to the Brewers at 4001 Yancey, culinary school Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen, software technology firm SentryOne and real estate software company IMS.

In the rezoning request, the firm said it is looking at redeveloping the existing industrial buildings and add up to 195,000 square feet of new buildings. A preliminary site plan shows the new construction would be where the surface parking lot sits now, and there would be a new, structured parking deck.

City Council still needs to approve the developer’s request.

In a statement, White Point spokeswoman Laura Graff said the developer is looking to seek the “flexibility to add other uses such as a hotel if there was a demand for it.

“These plans are obviously preliminary, but White Point Partners hopes to build upon the success it has seen with Bowers, and continue to play a role in the development of lower South End,” she said in an email.

Restaurants, breweries and distilleries surround the development, which is near the Scaleybark light rail station.

Queen Park Social offers food, drinks, games and bowling in a facility at Southside Drive and Yancey. The Broken Spoke, GoodRoad Ciderworks, Sugar Creek Brewing Company, Doc Porter’s Distillery, and Olde Mecklenburg Brewing’s flagship location are within a few blocks.

There’s been a flurry of new plans announced for the area too. Developer Beacon Partners announced this month it will redevelop six single-story buildings behind the light rail station into a walkable commercial area called LoSo Village.

Next door, Beacon is also planning a 15-acre development called LoSo Station, which will include offices, retail, apartments and a hotel.