New owner for land near Transportation Center as area readies for wave of investment

The land across from the Charlotte Transportation Center was sold for $10.9 million. Observer file photo

A prominent piece of land across from the Charlotte Transportation Center was sold recently, as a part of uptown that has been largely home to parking lots and government buildings sees a wave of new investment.

Developer White Point Partners purchased the 1.2-acre site last month for $10.9 million, property records show. The land, at 206 South Brevard St., is across from the Charlotte Transportation Center.

The sale comes amid a push to revamp the area.

Last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System said it had received an unsolicited proposal to redevelop the transit center, though it did not say who it was from or what the proposal entailed, other than it was for a mixed-use development. That marked the start of a competitive proposal process for the redevelopment of the site.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 2020 Vision Plan, adopted by city council in 2011, calls for a more modern transit center, with entertainment, offices, housing, shops and plazas on Brevard Street.

Just down the block from the land that White Point purchased, Wells Fargo intends to move into the recently renovated tower at 300 South Brevard St., formerly the AT&T Plaza building. The bank has said it will be able to house around 2,500 people in the building.

White Point declined to provide specifics on what it plans to do at the site, which is home to a parking lot.

White Point repurposes old industrial facilities into breweries, retail, restaurants and office space across Charlotte.

The firm is the developer behind the Bowers facility in an area just below South End, which is home to the Brewers at 4001 Yancey and other tenants. It’s also refurbishing Optimist Hall, a former textile mill where Duke Energy recently opened an innovation center and a food hall is expected to open soon.