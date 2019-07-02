A leader at one of the largest developers in Charlotte is leaving for a Raleigh firm

Brian Leary of Crescent Communities

Brian Leary, an executive at one of the largest developers in Charlotte, is leaving to work for a Raleigh company.

Leary is president of commercial and mixed-use business for Crescent Communities, a Charlotte-developer behind projects like Stonewall Station, where the uptown Whole Foods is, and the 26-story Ally Charlotte Center underway. Leary has been in the position since 2014.

Leary will join Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Leary also served on the former Charlotte Chamber’s 128-member Board of Directors from 2015 to 2016. The Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership merged this year to form the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Leary was the chairman of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s annual intercity visit last month to Pittsburgh.

Before coming to Charlotte, Leary worked in Atlanta, for firms like Atlanta Beltline Inc., the group in charge of overseeing development of the Atlanta Beltline, a public trail around the city. He’s also worked for Jacoby Development, AIG Global Real Estate, Atlantic Station and Central Atlanta Progress.

Leary’s last day with Crescent is July 12. Lisa Richards, a spokeswoman for Crescent, said the company’s CEO, Todd Mansfield, will also act in Leary’s role while the firm searches for a replacement.