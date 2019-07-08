Construction wraps up on long-anticipated Corning headquarters in Charlotte

Corning Optical’s new headquarters building. The company will employ up to 650 workers in the 182,170-square-foot office building at the Riverbend Village development in northwest Charlotte. Courtesy of Beacon Partners

Three years after announcing plans to move its headquarters from Hickory to Charlotte, Corning Optical has wrapped up construction on its new $38 million corporate offices in northwest Charlotte.

Developer Beacon Partners said in a press release Monday it had completed construction on the 182,170-square-foot office building, where the company will employ up to 650 workers at the Riverbend Village development.

It was not immediately known when Corning would move in to its new site.

Corning, a division of New York-based Corning Inc., makes fiber-optic cable and other equipment for communications networks. The company announced in June 2016 that it had selected the Riverbend Village site at Brookshire Boulevard and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road for its new headquarters. The company’s manufacturing plant will remain in Hickory.

Corning’s project is made possible in part by an incentives package of up to $2.35 million from state and local governments.

Corning has encountered some delays in the construction process over the years. The campus was originally slated to open in summer 2018. After it broke ground, permitting and road improvements caused some holdups early on in the building process, the Observer reported in October 2017.





Construction began on Riverbend in 2016. The mixed-use site will also include a 78,000-square-foot Harris Teeter, more than 500 homes and 330,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

The five-and-a-half-story building has a cafe on the ground floor and a “green roof” with outdoor seating, Beacon said in the release. There are also public trails on the site.

Gensler was the architect for the site, Balfour Beatty served as general contractor, Land Design as the civil engineer, and Regions Bank provided lending for the project.