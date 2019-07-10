This prominent uptown bank tower just reached a construction milestone

A rendering of Ally Charlotte Center, a 26-story office tower under construction at Stonewall and Tryon streets.

A 26-story office tower underway in the rapidly-changing area around Stonewall Street in uptown Charlotte crossed a construction milestone Wednesday.





Developer Crescent Communities and general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie announced in a press release that the Ally Charlotte Center building in uptown has topped out, which marks the completion of vertical construction on a project.

The firms gathered at the site Wednesday to celebrate placement of the highest steel beam on the building. The total cost of the project was not disclosed, but in the release, the firms said more than $7 million in work has been completed so far.

Crescent broke ground in 2018 on the 742,000 -square-foot office building, at the corner of Stonewall and Tryon streets. Ally Financial will occupy over 400,000 square feet in the tower. The building will also have 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Real estate firm Asana Partners is under agreement to acquire the retail space, according to the release.

Brian Natwick, president of multifamily development at Crescent Communities, signs the final beam to be placed on the 26-story Ally Charlotte Center at a topping out celebration Wednesday. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

The 3-5-acre property was once home to a Goodyear auto shop, which the nonprofit Goodyear Arts was started in. That building was demolished to make way for the new high-rise.





Hotel management company White Lodging is also building a 381-room JW Marriott hotel next to the office tower.

It’s part of a wave of development that is changing Stonewall Street.

Crescent also built the Stonewall Station development where the Whole Foods is located. Near the Bank of America Stadium, the 10-acre, two-block Legacy Union development is underway. As part of the project, developer Lincoln Harris is building a 33-story tower anchored by Bank of America, an 18-story building anchored by Deloitte and Honeywell’s 23-story tower.

Crescent expects to complete the project in the first quarter of 2021.

