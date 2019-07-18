Here are the developers looking to revamp the transportation center uptown

CATS has received three proposals to redevelop the transportation center, the agency said. Observer file photo

Three groups have submitted proposals to redevelop the Charlotte Transportation Center, a key site in an area of uptown that city officials have been looking to revamp.

After receiving an unsolicited offer to redevelop the center, the Charlotte Area Transit System began a competitive proposal process, which ended Monday. The site is a major hub for city buses.

Charlotte-based developer Crescent Communities, High Point-based BPR Properties and WPTP Brevard LLC submitted plans to redevelop the center, Krystel Green, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte Area Transit System said Thursday. WPTP Brevard is corporation registered under Jay Levell, according to records from the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office. Levell is a co-founder of White Point Partners, a Charlotte-based real estate firm behind projects like Optimist Hall and the Bowers facility.

White Point Partners also recently purchased a piece of land across the street from the transportation center.

Laura Graff, a spokeswoman for White Point Partners, said in an email that the firm entered in the running with its partner after the competitive proposal process started. She would not say who the partner is.

“The partnership submitted (a proposal) and believes that the development of a modern transit center provides the opportunity to play an impactful role in Uptown’s future growth,” she said.

City officials hope to catalyze development in the area of uptown near the transportation center. Charlotte’s Center City 2020 Vision Plan, adopted by City Council in 2011, envisions housing, offices, entertainment and plazas in the blocks surrounding the site.

Crescent would not comment on its proposal. In an emailed statement, Sagar Rathie, vice president of development with Crescent’s commercial and mixed-use group, called the site a “vibrant, well-connected hub in the heart of Uptown.”

CATS has said its intent is to maintain access to the bus facility, light rail and streetcar in any development. The agency asked those making proposals to include a plan for an interim location for bus service during construction.

The 2.6-acre site behind the Spectrum Center was valued at around $23 million in the 2019 revaluation.

It would be another major project at a transit station for the city, after construction on the planned Gateway Station started last year.