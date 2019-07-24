More changes for the Charlotte skyline, as 32-story high-rise is aimed for uptown

A new high-rise could be coming to Charlotte's skyline, after plans were filed to build a 32-story tower near AvidXChange Music Factory. Observer File Photo

A 32-story tower is planned for the edge of uptown, according to a rezoning petition filed with the city last month.

The rezoning request, submitted by Carolina Development Group NC, calls for up to 320 multifamily units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space at 712 North Smith Street, near Interstate 277 and North Graham Street, near the AvidXChange Music Factory.

The petition also allows for optional “rooftop amenity space” on top of a structured parking deck.

The nearly 1-acre site is next to the Garrison at Graham Lofts, a condominium building in Fourth Ward.

The plans for the new development call for either condos or apartments. The City Council would still need to approve the petition.

Charlotte’s apartment market has continued to boom, with thousands of new units being built in neighborhoods across the city. Some have even warned that there’s so much building going on that demand won’t keep up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.