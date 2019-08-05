Work starts soon on 10-story office tower, apartments at Sauceman’s restaurant site

A rendering of The Square, a 10-story office tower and apartment building soon to be under construction in Wilmore.

Charlotte-based Beacon Partners plans to start construction this month on a project that will bring an office tower and apartments to the home of a popular barbecue restaurant near South End, the firm said Monday.

The development, along South Tryon Street between West Boulevard and Hawkins Street, will have two buildings, one with 150,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail on the first floor. The apartments will be housed in the other building, with an outdoor plaza in between.

Beacon is also partnering with Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation to develop the 1.5-acre Wilmore Centennial Park at the corner of South Tryon and Kingston Streets.

The site is home to Sauceman’s, a barbecue restaurant, which is moving to Sugar Creek Brewing Company. The Observer reported last month that the West Boulevard location would close Sept. 1 before the restaurant relocates.

