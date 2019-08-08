Officials launch rewrite of a plan for the growth of center city Charlotte

Charlotte officials are launching the public engagement process for the 2040 Center City Vision Plan at Camp North End Thursday. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte has changed dramatically since the last vision plan was written for its center city: there was no BB&T Ballpark or Romare Bearden Park. The strip of Stonewall Street along Interstate 277 was mostly vacant land. There were no corporate towers underway in South End.

Nonprofit group Charlotte Center City Partners, the city and the county are rewriting the plan for the development of center city, an area they define as uptown and the neighborhoods within about a three-mile radius.

The groups officially launched the 18-month long public engagement process for the 2040 Vision Plan Thursday night at Camp North End. By the end of the process, they’ll come up with a draft plan, and eventually it will need to be approved by City Council.

The city developed its first master plan in the 1960s, called the Odell Center City Plan. Michael Smith, president and CEO of Center City Partners, said the 50-year tradition helps provide a blueprint for long-term development.

The Center City 2020 Vision Plan was adopted by City Council in 2011.

Since then Charlotte’s population has grown by around 19%, according to the latest U.S. Census estimates. Thousands of new apartment units have opened up, many of them along the LYNX Blue Line and its northern extension, which opened last year. Major corporations like Honeywell and Lowe’s are bringing thousands of employees to the city.

But with that growth, the city has grappled with issues like traffic, a shortage of affordable housing and the impacts of gentrification as neighborhoods change rapidly.

“We are a city that is growing,” Smith said. “And we need to be very intentional about it.”

Simultaneously, the city of Charlotte is working on writing its 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The city hasn’t had one overall plan for its growth since 1975. Mecklenburg County is also rewriting its Park and Recreation master plan.

Smith said the goal is for the three plans to complement each other.

Having a plan gives the city an advantage in recruiting major employers, developers and investors, Smith said.

“These plans do not sit on the shelf,” he said.