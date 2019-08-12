Hundreds of apartments now open in fast-changing area north of uptown Charlotte

After a decade of planning, Charlotte’s light-rail extension finally opens Passengers cheered and clapped as Charlotte’s light-rail extension left the UNC Charlotte station at 10 a.m. Friday morning, opening the Lynx Blue line after four years of construction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Passengers cheered and clapped as Charlotte’s light-rail extension left the UNC Charlotte station at 10 a.m. Friday morning, opening the Lynx Blue line after four years of construction.

A project with hundreds of apartments opened Monday in Optimist Park, part of a wave of development reshaping the area just north of uptown.

Ohio-based real estate firm NRP Group announced the opening of the 309-unit Parkwood at Optimist Park complex in a press release Monday.

The apartments, at 1700 N. Brevard St., are next to the Parkwood light rail station. The rents range from about $1,100 for a 550-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment to around $2,500 for a three-bedroom, according to the website.

Optimist Park, a neighborhood that stretches north along the Blue Line extension from uptown to NoDa, has been changing rapidly, especially since the light rail extension opened last year. Like many of the close-in neighborhoods around uptown, property values soared in the area after the 2019 revaluation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The apartment building is about half a mile from Optimist Hall, the redevelopment of a former textile mill into a food hall, office space and retail. The food hall debuted this month, and Duke Energy opened its innovation center on the site this year.

It’s the second Charlotte project for NRP Group, which also built the upscale Loft 135 apartments in South End. The firm broke ground in May on The Platform Lofts, an affordable housing community near Old Concord Station.