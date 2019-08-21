$11.5 million pedestrian bridge will connect South End and uptown, with a bank’s help

US Bank will fund a pedestrian bridge along the rail trail. Melissa Oyler

U.S. Bank will help fund the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 277, Center City Partners said Wednesday, as local leaders look to connect uptown with South End.

As the lead sponsor, the bank will contribute $1 million to the estimated $11.5 million project. There are also local and state funds for the bridge — the city will pay $3.1 million, the N.C. Department of Transportation is kicking in $3.3 million and Mecklenburg County will contribute $3.1 million.

Charlotte Center City Partners had been looking to raise another $1.5 million from private groups, nonprofits and grants.

The bridge will close the gap in the rail trail, which ends just before the I-277 overpass and picks up again a few blocks into uptown.

Design work is expected to start this year, with construction beginning by summer 2021. The bridge was cut from the Blue Line’s plans prior to its opening in 2007 to save money. The trail runs for miles along the light rail, but pedestrians and cyclists have to get on a bridge with heavy car traffic over I-277 to get into uptown.

The announcement comes as the light rail and other amenities attract major corporations to South End.

Just under 600,000 square feet of office space were under development in South End and midtown in the first quarter of 2019, according to a report from real estate services firm JLL.

Work started last month on LendingTree’s new headquarters, part of a pair of 11-story buildings at South Tryon Street at Carson Boulevard. Lowe’s announced in June it will put a 2,000-employee global technology hub in a new 23-story tower in South End.

And financial services company Dimensional Fund Advisors opened its East Coast headquarters in a nine-story building this year.