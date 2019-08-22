New Bank of America tower under contract for $436 million to a Raleigh firm

A tour of the new Bank of America tower Bank of America employees will be moving to this new addition on Stonewall Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bank of America employees will be moving to this new addition on Stonewall Street.

Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties has agreed to purchase Bank of America’s new uptown Charlotte tower for $436 million, the firm stated Wednesday.

The sale, which is expected to close in November, marks Highwoods’ entrance into the Charlotte market, the company said. Bank of America employees started moving into the 33-story tower at 620 South Tryon St. last week.

The tower is the first part of Legacy Union, a project that Lincoln Harris is developing on 10 acres along Interstate 277 that was the former home of The Charlotte Observer building.

The project also includes an 18-story office building anchored by consulting firm Deloitte, and a 23-story tower where Honeywell will move its headquarters.

Brian Leary ⁠— who was an executive at Crescent Communities ⁠— one of the largest developers in Charlotte, recently took a position with Highwoods as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Highwoods is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

In the disclosure, Ed Fritsch, Highwoods’ CEO, said Charlotte had been at the top of the firm’s list for market expansion, citing its economic growth.