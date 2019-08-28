City picks firms it plans to moves forward with on big Transportation Center revamp

The first option White Point and DART Interests are proposing calls for a 20-story office tower, a hotel and ground-floor retail, with the bus facility on the ground floor. Courtesy of the city of Charlotte

The city said Wednesday that it had selected White Point and its partner, Dart Interests, to begin discussions over the redevelopment of the Charlotte Transportation Center, potentially a nearly $400 million project.

The city received an unsolicited offer this year from High Point-based BPR Properties to redevelop the center, which is a main hub for city buses. After that, the Charlotte Area Transit System opened a competitive proposal process that ended in July.

In a statement, CATS CEO John Lewis said the current transit center is aging.

“We have the opportunity to convert the current CTC into a center of activity that supports current transit customers while meeting the city’s growing transit and development goals,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the statement, CATS said the selection marks the beginning of discussion between city officials and the two firms to see if the project is feasible. If the project is determined to be feasible, the city would enter into a development agreement with the joint venture. City Council would need to authorize the plans.

Two other developers, Crescent Communities and High Point-based BPR Properties submitted plans to redevelop the center. Crescent later said that it withdrew its proposal, but did not say why.

Two options

According to records obtained by the Observer this month, Charlotte developer White Point and Texas-based Dart are proposing two options for the site’s redevelopment.

In the first option, the firms would build a 20-story office building, a hotel, retail, with a ground-floor bus facility. Plans for the second option call for a 30-story tower and moving the transit center one block to the southwest.

In their proposal, the firms said the cost of the first option would be around $375 million, while the second plan would be about $387 million.

The goal, according to the firms’ proposal, is to create a “large-scale, mixed-use development” in the area.

“The opportunity to create a high-density, transit-focused development is unparalleled, and we look forward to commencing the process,” White Point co-founder Jay Levell said in a statement Wednesday.