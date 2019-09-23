Uptown redevelopment plans could be more than 15 years from completion, developer says

Brooklyn: How a black community was erased from uptown Charlotte The Charlotte Observer takes a look at a black community that was erased from Charlotte's uptown area due to Urban Renewal. Plans to develop the area with apartments and stores have been controversial due to the history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer takes a look at a black community that was erased from Charlotte's uptown area due to Urban Renewal. Plans to develop the area with apartments and stores have been controversial due to the history.

It could take up to 16 years before a $683 million project to transform an area of uptown dominated by government buildings is complete, according to the latest update from the developers.

Development team BK Partners said last week in an update to email subscribers that it could be as late as the first quarter of 2023 before the firms close on the first piece of land on the site. But that’s a “worst-case scenario” timeline, said Monte Ritchey, president of local development firm Conformity Corp., part of BK Partners. He anticipates that the sale will close in late 2020 or early 2021.

It’s the latest update in a long-anticipated project to redevelop 17 acres in uptown’s Second Ward.

The county selected BK Partners in 2016 to lead the redevelopment of the site, which includes Marshall Park, the former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education building and Bob Walton Plaza. The county approved the master redevelopment agreement that lays out the requirements for the project last year.

The land for the development was once home to the African American neighborhood of Brooklyn, which was torn down in the 1960s and ’70s under the urban renewal program.

Newly elected county commissioners have questioned in recent months whether the county got a good deal when it agreed to sell BK Partners the land for $33.7 million. A group of civil rights and religious leaders have also asked for “restorative justice” measures for residents displaced from the Brooklyn neighborhood or their descendants.

Redevelopment plans

BK Partners consists of Conformity Corp. and the Peebles Corporation, led by prominent African American real estate mogul Don Peebles.

The plans call for 1,243 residential units, at least 114 of which will be affordable for those earning up to 80% of area median income. For a family of four in Charlotte, that’s around $56,000 a year. BK Partners also plans to build condos, offices, shops and restaurants, hotel rooms and open space. A 1.6-acre park would replace the 5.5-acre Marshall Park.

In the update, the firms said they are conducting due diligence and a review of the site, and working with local officials to formalize a set of agreements on the project.

After that, BK Partners said it will work to rezone the site, obtain land development approvals and review plans with the county, which could take up to 18 months.

Once the city, county and land development staff have approved the site plan, the developers will have 18 months to purchase the land for the first phase.

“We’re as frustrated as anyone that we haven’t closed yet,” Ritchey said. “We’re doing everything we can to get the deal to a place where we can actually start.”

Once that sale is finalized, BK Partners said the project will take about 10 to 12 years to complete, with the first phase expected to be finished in about five years.

County Commissioner Susan Harden, who has raised concerns about the project, said she’s disappointed that the development is still years down the road. She said the need for affordable housing can’t wait that long.

“I think it points to the difficulty in looking to complex development projects as a solution to any immediate problems,” she said.

The city vote

City council is expected to vote Monday night to approve two revised agreements with Mecklenburg County and the Charlotte Housing Authority around the Brooklyn development. One extends the time period for which the county has to sell Marshall Park to a developer, while the other revises affordable housing guarantees.

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved similar agreements in June.

The county obtained Marshall Park as part of a land swap with the city in exchange for the land where BB&T Ballpark now sits. The original agreement called for Charlotte to take back the park at no cost if the county failed to sell the land by Dec. 31, 2019. The new agreement extends that to 2029.

The agreement with the housing authority revises the affordable housing in the project, increasing the number of units set aside for housing vouchers from 30 to 35 and lowering the income thresholds from up to 80% area media income to up to 60%.

Council member Braxton Winston said he’s not convinced the project meets the city’s goals around equity. He said because the city played a role in urban renewal, it has an obligation to make sure that it is working to right those wrongs.

“We can’t just say that this is a county deal,” he said. “If we’re going to be serious about changing ... the way we have made decisions in the past, we have to put an equity lens on how we make our decisions. And I think this is a perfect opportunity to do that.”