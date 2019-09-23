Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through, landmarks commission director says

The buyer who was under contract to purchase the historic Excelsior Club has terminated their offer, the director of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission said Monday. New River Brokerage

The sale of the historic Excelsior Club to an unidentified California buyer has fallen through, Dan Morrill, director of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission, confirmed in a text message Monday evening.

Morrill said the prospective buyer who was under contract to purchase the property terminated the offer because the owner would not adjust the price.

“We are back to ground zero,” Morrill said in a Facebook post.

Steve Robinson, a broker for New River Brokerage who is working with the building’s owner, state Rep. Carla Cunningham, could not be immediately reached. In June, Robinson told the Observer that the property was under contract with the California buyer, though he declined to identify them.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The club opened in 1944 and was a center for African American political and social life in Charlotte for decades. It closed in 2016 and was listed for sale in April for $1.5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.