Development

Development

Ballantyne area makeover continues with plans for new luxury apartment tower

A rendering of the plans for the apartment complex, which will have 212 units in a 16-story tower and five-story building.
A rendering of the plans for the apartment complex, which will have 212 units in a 16-story tower and five-story building. Courtesy of Northwood Ravin

A 16-story residential tower is coming to Ballantyne, part of a plan to give the suburban office park a facelift.

Developer Northwood Ravin announced Tuesday it will build a 212-unit apartment community in Ballantyne Corporate Park, split between the tower and five-story building. The complex will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, ranging from 650 to 3,800 square feet.

The project, near the intersection of Ballantyne Corporate Place and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, is next to an 11-story office and luxury apartment building under construction. The company did not disclose the cost of the project.

It’s part of a push from the 535-acre business park’s owner to make Ballantyne an urban, walkable community.

Northwood Office, a subsidiary of the park’s owner Northwood Investors, plans to build a 25-acre town center with shops, restaurants, parks, an amphitheater and 2,000 apartments. About 175 units, or 8% of the total planned, will be set aside for households earning 80% of area median income, which is about $63,000 for a family of four.

The 16-story tower will be home to 126 of the 212 units in the luxury complex. The tower will have a rooftop lounge, with a full kitchen, private dining room, wine room, outdoor balconies and a speakeasy-themed bar for residents. Other amenities in the complex include a saltwater pool, indoor spa, sauna and steam rooms, private fitness room, outdoor kitchens and a “dog run,” a long, narrow area for dogs.

Individual apartments will also have wine refrigerators, among other amenities.

Rents range from $1,200 for the apartments to over $4,000 for the three-bedroom townhouses.

Northwood Investors bought the corporate park from the Bissell Cos. in 2017 for $1.2 billion in the largest transaction in Charlotte real estate history. The park has over 4 million square feet of office space and includes companies such as Brighthouse Financial, Wells Fargo and TIAA.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Danielle Chemtob
Danielle Chemtob
Danielle Chemtob covers economic growth and development for the Observer. She’s a 2018 graduate of the journalism school at UNC-Chapel Hill and a California transplant.
  Comments  