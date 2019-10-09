YMCA planned for a big Charlotte development, city documents show.

SHARE COPY LINK

The first new YMCA facility in Charlotte in three years is planned for a fast-growing part of Southwest Charlotte, according to documents filed with the city.

A rezoning petition filed by homebuilder Pulte Group in August shows plans for up to 697 single-family residential units and a 30-acre area for a YMCA near Steele Creek, on 272 acres off of Sledge and Steele Creek roads. The YMCA could have up to 15,000 square feet of indoor recreation uses, as well as space for outdoor recreation, according to the document.

YMCA spokeswoman Heather Briganti declined to comment on the plans from Pulte, but said the organization is “exploring opportunities” for a permanent YMCA facility for the Steele Creek community.

“We continue our due diligence, have made some positive developments in securing a location, and hope to make an announcement soon,” she said in a statement.

It would be the first YMCA facility to open since 2016, when Sara’s YMCA opened in Ballantyne.

The plans for the site also call for 120 age-restricted units intended for those 55 and up.

There are more than 12,000 apartment units under construction in Charlotte, according to figures released last month by research firm Real Data. Steele Creek is seeing a share of that growth.

Terwilliger Pappas is building a 230-unit apartment complex, and developed a 275-unit building nearby. Pollack Shores, an Atlanta-based developer, is building 330 apartments next to Charlotte Premium Outlets.

City Council will have to approve the petition from Pulte Group.