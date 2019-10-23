Development

New plans move ahead for shops, offices at old Jackalope Jacks site in Elizabeth

A rendering of the plans for retail and office space at the former Jackalope Jacks site in Elizabeth. City council approved the plans Monday.
A rendering of the plans for retail and office space at the former Jackalope Jacks site in Elizabeth. City council approved the plans Monday. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

City Council approved a project this week that will bring shops and offices to the former Jackalope Jacks site, a key intersection in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

The plans, from Charlotte-based developer, Crescent Communities, call for four stories of retail and office space at E. 7th Street and N. Caswell Road. The building will have three stories of office space on top of ground-floor retail, as well as an attached parking deck.

It’s the latest project slated for the 1.7-acre site in the heart of Elizabeth, near neighborhood hangouts like Caswell Station, The Crunkleton and The Stanley.

Real estate investment firm Faison Enterprises purchased the site in 2015 for $5 million, property records show. Faison initially proposed building 200 apartments, but after neighborhood opposition, city council approved a plan in 2016 for up to 100 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail.

After the plans were changed, Faison said the project was no longer financially viable.

Jackalope Jacks, a popular bar and restaurant in the area, moved to its current location on Commonwealth Avenue before its old building was demolished. The site has been vacant since then.

Crescent previously said it expects to start construction in the second quarter of 2020, and wrap up in 2022. The firm is also building the Ally Charlotte Center uptown, the 1,400-acre River District west of Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Novel Atherton in South End.

ElizabethView2.jpg
The plans for the Elizabeth site include ground-floor retail with three stories of offices on top. Courtesy of Crescent Communities
