More change coming along light rail line at old industrial sites near NoDa

A fast-changing stretch of North Brevard Street is about to gain an office tenant, as the light rail brings new development to an area that was once mainly industrial.

Architecture firm Housing Studio said Friday it will move into a 6,000-square-foot space in an industrial building across from the 25th Street light rail stop that once housed a machinery company. An additional 5,000 square feet will be available for lease in another former industrial building that will be converted to office space on the site.

The firm is designing its space and working with Charlotte-based developer Proffitt Dixon Partners on the project. Two corporations that appear to be affiliated with Proffitt Dixon purchased the buildings for $2.3 million in July.

It’s the latest development that will change a portion of Brevard Street that still houses a number of industrial sites.

Down the street, two developers are partnering to rehab an old hosiery and textile mill into office, retail and restaurant space. One of those developers, White Point, also opened the nearby Optimist Hall this year, which houses a food hall, retail, restaurants and offices in a former textile mill.

Since the Blue Line’s northern extension opened last year, development has sprouted along many of the stops, bringing change to areas like Optimist Park, Villa Heights and NoDa that were built up around Charlotte’s once mighty mills. It has also sparked concern about gentrification as property values in those neighborhoods continue to rise.

Next to Proffitt Dixon’s site, the 261-unit Alta Warp + Weft apartment complex opened in February. Hundreds of apartments are underway nearby.

An entity affiliated with Proffitt Dixon also purchased the site behind the two buildings for $2.3 million in 2016, but managing partner Stuart Proffitt said Friday the firm is still considering its options for development there. He said he does not yet have a cost estimate for the office development.

The site is zoned for industrial use, but is part of nearly 1,800 acres that the city is seeking to rezone along the light rail to comply with its new Transit-Oriented Development regulations. That rezoning will come before City Council for a vote Monday.

Remaking old buildings

Proffitt Dixon has traditionally built 200 to 300 unit apartment communities, including the Savoy and Presley complexes in uptown.

This is the second project the firm has done that involves adaptive reuse, or repurposing an old building for a new use, Proffitt said. The company recently moved into a building it refurbished on 7th Street.

Housing Studio is moving out of its uptown office, where it has been for 14 years, and into the building in April 2020. The move that reflects the company’s culture, said firm president and former Cornelius mayor Chuck Travis.

Refurbished mills, warehouses and even big-box stores are often attracting creative firms, but even some of the biggest corporations in Charlotte are catching onto the trend.

Duke Energy opened an innovation center at Optimist Hall, and Ally Bank has an “innovation studio” at Camp North End, a redevelopment of former warehouses, a former car factory and missile plant north of uptown.