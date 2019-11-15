Luxury apartment complex in SouthPark sells for near record $145 million

Inspire SouthPark, a luxury apartment complex, was sold for $145 million to Northland Investment Corporation.

A luxury apartment complex in SouthPark sold for a near record $145 million, as the suburb continues to attract more investment and dense development.

Massachusetts-based Northland Investment Corporation closed Thursday on its purchase of the 369-unit Inspire SouthPark, property records show. It’s the second most expensive multifamily building sale in Charlotte history, according to an analysis from real estate data firm CoStar, and the largest SouthPark transaction of its kind.

The Novel Stonewall Station apartments uptown were acquired for $177 million this year in the city’s most expensive multifamily sale to date. All five of the top multifamily sales occured this year, CoStar’s analysis found.

Inspire SouthPark, at the corner of Sharon Road and Sharon Township Lane, opened last year.

It features many of the over-the-top amenities that are becoming standard for those who can pay top dollar rents, such as spin and yoga studios, saunas, a massage room, a gaming center, on-site doggy daycare and a dog spa. According to the website, rents range from about $1,340 for a studio to over $4,000 for a four-bedroom apartment.

No changes are planned for the complex, a Northland spokeswoman said.

Lots of development

Suburban SouthPark is seeing an influx of urban-style development.

Work is underway on Apex SouthPark, a pair of 12-story buildings that will include hundreds of apartments as well as shops and restaurants. And developers Synco Properties and Schlosser Development Corp. are planning up to 990 apartments, a hotel, retail and office space as part of the Colony redevelopment.

The city is also looking to build a 3-mile pedestrian path encircling SouthPark Mall called the SouthPark Loop.

In a press release, Matthew Gottesdiener, Northland’s chief investment officer, cited the area’s “affluence” and proximity to uptown as a reason for purchasing the complex.

Jesse McConnico, CoStar’s Charlotte market analyst, said she expects more record sales in the area as some of those developments are completed.