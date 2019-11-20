New Bank of America tower sale finalized for $441.6 million, record-breaking deal

Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties closed on the purchase of the new Bank of America tower for $441.6 million. MWALSH@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

The $441.6 million sale of Bank of America’s new tower closed last week, marking a record-breaking sale for the state as Charlotte sees a wave of office development.

An entity associated with Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties purchased the 33-story building from its developer, Lincoln Harris, property records show. The sale closed for slightly higher than expected: Highwoods previously said it was under contract on the tower for $436 million.

It’s the latest high-profile sale for Charlotte’s white-hot office market. About 2.9 million square-feet of office space are under development in the city, according to the latest report from commercial real estate services firm JLL.

Bank of America employees moved into the building in August, and the bank recently opened a branch on the ground floor. KPMG, a network of professional service firms, and Charlotte-based law firm Parker Poe, are also leasing space in the building.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It’s the first piece of Lincoln Harris’ Legacy Union development, which is reshaping 10 acres along Interstate 277, including the former home of The Charlotte Observer.

Highwoods, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, previously said the sale marked its entrance into the Charlotte market.

Brian Leary, a former executive with prominent Charlotte developer Crescent Communities, recently became executive vice president and chief operating officer at Highwoods.