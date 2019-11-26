A hotel could be coming to this prominent South End site, city records show

A hotel could be planned for South End, city records show. It would be the latest in an evolution for the area. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A hotel could be coming to a prominent South End site, city records show, the latest in an evolution for the area.

Charlotte-based OmShera Hotel Group filed a request with the city to rezone a vacant fire station at 1215 South Boulevard, for transit-oriented development. The firm owns and develops hotels, according to its website.

Efforts to obtain comment from the firm were unsuccessful.

OmShera’s other Charlotte projects include a Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Piper Glen area, a Courtyard by Marriott in Dilworth and a Hyatt House hotel as part of the mixed-use Rea Farms development in south Charlotte, its website shows.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The potential project would be part of a wave of change for South End, where thousands of apartments have been built since the light rail opened in 2007. Recently, the area has been adding office space at a rapid pace. Lowe’s is building a 23-story tower, LendingTree is moving its headquarters there from Ballantyne, and two firms are planning a 23-story tower next to the East/West light rail station, among other projects.