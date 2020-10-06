Charlotte’s gentrification problem transcends homes. Can businesses be saved?

Christopher Dennis has experienced Charlotte’s shortage of affordable offices firsthand.

When the North Tryon Street building he rented space in was sold last year, he and around 120 business owners were displaced.

It was an example of gentrification in Charlotte pushing out small businesses, similar to how residents in historically-Black neighborhoods have been uprooted from their homes.

Dennis, who runs both a nonprofit and two businesses, looked for a place to go. Commercial offices available had rental rates two or three times more than the $750 he had paid each month for a corner spot in his old building.

Meanwhile, as he was expanding his business in west Charlotte, a leader with the nonprofit Historic West End Partners reached out to him about a commercial redevelopment opportunity, Dennis said.

Now, Dennis, through his commercial development business, E-Fix Development Corp., is renovating two shopping centers on Beatties Ford Road, where he plans to provide affordable space for businesses.

The project aligns with the city’s Corridors of Opportunity Initiative, which city leaders launched publicly last month as a way to invest in transportation, business redevelopment and community safety in six areas across the city, including a stretch of Beatties Ford Road from its intersection with Rozzelles Ferry Road, up to Interstate 85.

“There’s always been a lack of resources pushed toward the Beatties Ford Road corridor,” Dennis said. “And I think now that’s become apparent.”

Though city officials said they want to improve the community without causing displacement, some community members say they want more transparency and input in the plans.

Dennis said his goal is to bring services and amenities to the area, and create opportunities for small business development.

He is also the founder and president of nonprofit Community Dream Builders, and a longtime neighborhood leader in the Lockwood community north of uptown, where he has worked to help keep residents in their homes amid rapid development and gentrification. The organization renovated a historic house in the area, a landmark now known as the Lockwood Legends House, which serves as a space for arts, culture and community conversations.

“We are minority (owned), and we are bringing not only our expertise, and our past history of stabilizing community, but now helping stabilize a corridor,” he said.

The businesses on Beatties Ford Road are the “heartbeat” of the area, Dennis said.

“Beatties Ford Road is strong, and it’s strong because of people that live, work and invest there,” he said.

Christopher Dennis, CEO of E-Fix Development Corp, in front of the building he plans to renovate at 2023 Beatties Ford Road. After his company was displaced from its offices on North Tryon Street last year, he is planning to offer affordable small business space in the development. Courtesy of E-Fix Development Corp.

Opportunity amid change

Elected officials, business leaders and nonprofits have devoted millions to address the affordable housing crisis.

For the last nine years, Dennis, through his business, E-Fix Housing Solutions, has aimed to combat the issue too. The company purchases, renovates and rents out homes at an affordable cost in underserved communities.

But it’s also becoming more difficult for small businesses to afford rent for offices or storefronts. After Dennis was displaced from the North Tryon building, he started to look at other business opportunities, which is what led him to commercial development.

“As a business owner, in the midst of change you can always find opportunity,” he said.

There is little data on the issue of commercial gentrification, but a number of businesses have left fast-growing, increasingly expensive neighborhoods near uptown in recent years. The average office rent in Charlotte is more than $30 per square foot, second quarter 2020 reports from real estate research firms JLL and CBRE found.

Dennis’ commercial development company purchased the shopping strip at 2023 Beatties Ford Road in April for $1.25 million, property records show. He’s also helping develop a retail center across the street, at 2020 Beatties Ford Road, which Dennis says will provide affordable commercial space.

Restoration of the buildings, which date to the 1970s and ‘80s, is already underway, with the project expected to wrap up early to mid-next year.

Local commercial real estate firm Boundary Street Advisors will manage leasing for the buildings, and E-Fix is working with Historic West End Partners to seek community input.

“A lot of small businesses feel that they are alone,” Dennis said. “... When they start to see other businesses that look like them to move forward, it gives them the hope that they’re not alone.”

A rendering of the renovations that E-Fix Development Corp. is underway with for two commercial buildings on Beatties Ford Road. The company, run by community advocate Chris Dennis, will provide affordable space for businesses. Courtesy of E-Fix Development Corp.