Latest uptown tower to open next year with offices, apartments. Here’s what we know.

Work on another uptown bank high-rise uptown reached a construction milestone, amid a building boom uptown that has continued despite COVID-19.

The 29-story FNB Tower has “topped out,” marking the completion of vertical construction, Foundry Commercial, the Orlando-based company handling leasing for the project announced Tuesday. Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp., parent company of First National Bank, will anchor the building.

It’s part of a slew of office development around Truist Field ballpark and Bank of America stadium, near the southern portion of uptown.

Nearby, Charlotte real estate firm Lincoln Harris is developing a 10-acre site along Interstate 277 off of Stonewall Street, including an 18-story building that will be anchored by consulting firm Deloitte, Bank of America’s new tower and Honeywell’s 23-story corporate headquarters.

And Duke Energy is underway with construction on a 40-story tower on South Tryon Street.

The FNB project, at 401 South Graham St. next to Truist Field, also includes 196 luxury apartments, in what developer Dominion Realty Partners has said is the first mixed office and residential tower in Charlotte. The building will have 156,415 square feet of office space, a parking deck and retail as well as lobby space on the first floor.

The development is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year, Foundry said.

The flurry of construction has continued in recent months, even as the novel coronavirus has injected uncertainty into the office market.

Still, the office market dropped off in March, said Andy Andrews, chairman and CEO of Dominion Realty Partners. But he said activity has started to pick up in the last few weeks, and there’s been interest from potential tenants in the uptown Charlotte tower.

“We’re excited by some of the recent momentum we’re receiving,” he said.