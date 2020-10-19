Charlotte OK’s car-free residential development in effort to reduce housing prices

Charlotte will have a first-of-its-kind, car-free residential development, as an effort to lower the cost of housing moved forward Monday, despite resistance from some neighbors.

The Charlotte City Council narrowly approved the rezoning plan in a 6-5 vote.

The proposal, from developer Grubb Properties, calls for up to 104 multifamily units, and a total of six parking spaces. Clay Grubb, CEO of Grubb Properties, has previously said the car is the “number one deterrent” to building affordable housing in urban areas.

That’s because parking is expensive for developers to build: Grubb has said each space would cost his firm around $30,000. That translates to around $250 a month in extra rent, he said in a June rezoning hearing.

Under the rezoning plan, half of the units would be priced for those earning up to 80% of the area median income, which is $66,800 for a family of of four.

Proponents of the development say removing requirements for developers to build a certain number of parking spaces helps keep rents lower as the city’s affordable housing shortage worsens. And they point to the city’s efforts to encourage other modes of transportation, such as biking, walking and buses. The complex Grubb is building will sit alongside Seversville Park and the Stewart Creek Greenway.

Grubb plans to build a bus stop on the property once the Charlotte Area Transit System finalizes a route through the area, said Eric Applefield, director of development for Grubb Properties, in an email Monday. Applefield said the company hopes the development will encourage people to reduce their dependence on cars, and save on the cost of owning a vehicle.

Instead of parking, the development will include one bike rack space per bedroom. The plans also call for a bicycle maintenance program for residents.

“Right now we don’t give people who don’t own a car many options,” said Shannon Binns, founder and executive director of Sustain Charlotte, a nonprofit that advocates for sustainability and smart growth. “Whether you own a car or don’t own a car, you’re forced to pay for a parking spot.”

‘Out of our comfort zone’

Some nearby residents said they are concerned that tenants and visitors would be forced to park on the surrounding streets.

Tenants will agree not to own a car when they move in, Applefield said, and there are provisions in the leases for fines or evictions if they end up purchasing one.

But those opposing the development worry it could fall on neighbors to enforce that policy.

“It’s sad to see city council approve this project when Grubb doesn’t have a plan for enforcing its no-car policy, and no market research was done to validate the assumptions behind Grubb’s gamble,” Viltis Palubinskas, who lives near the planned development in Seversville, said in an email. “I hoped our elected officials would help make sure that these gaps would be resolved before approving the rezoning.”

Council member Malcolm Graham, whose district covers the area, joined Ed Driggs, Victoria Watlington, Renee Perkins Johnson and Matt Newton in opposing the rezoning.

“I clearly understand the innovative nature of the project, but it is simply the right project on the wrong site,” Graham said. “There will be an overwhelming burden of cars that will flow over into the neighborhoods.”

The project helps advance the goals the city has around affordable housing and sustainability, said council member Larken Egleston.

“We’ve got to be willing to try things,” he said. “I don’t envision us being Manhattan, but I do think we can push ourselves a little bit out of our comfort zone.”

Grubb expects to break ground in the second half of 2021, spokeswoman Emily Ethridge said in an email.

For many people, having a roof over their head is more important than having a car, said J’Tanya Adams, founder and program director of nonprofit Historic West End Partners.

“If a person had the opportunity to choose between living in their car and living in a residence, they would relinquish the car,” she said. “There are some people who do not have a car and cannot afford a car.”