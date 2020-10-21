Novant secures approval for medical campus near UNCC. Here’s what to know.

Novant Health won approval from Charlotte City Council this week to build a medical campus near UNC Charlotte, as part of an effort to improve access to care in fast-growing areas.

Council members unanimously approved the rezoning petition Monday night from Charlotte’s second-largest hospital system. The plans allow for medical and general offices, clinics, health institutions, surgery centers, emergency rooms and other uses on the site.

The 23.6-acre site, at the intersection of North Tryon Street and West Mallard Creek Church Road, is owned by Charlotte development firm Lincoln Harris. The company paid $3.5 million for the property in 2013, which also is near a light rail station.

Novant is in the beginning stages of the planning process, and does not yet have a plan to share for the site, spokeswoman Megan Rivers said in an emailed statement to the Observer. She said the health system is focusing on areas that are expanding rapidly.

The University area has seen an influx of development in recent years, which has only accelerated since the northern extension of the LYNX Blue Line opened.

Novant has been growing within Charlotte and elsewhere around the state.

It recently won key approval in a $5 billion deal to purchase New Hanover Regional Medical Center and expand into the southeastern part of North Carolina

The health system opened a $166 million heart and cancer facility at Queens Road and Fourth Street earlier this month. And this week, it debuted a second medical clinic with Charlotte Hornets owner and former NBA star Michael Jordan.