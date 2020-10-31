Charlotte unveils 20-year plan for how it wants to grow — its first in 45 years

City leaders Saturday unveiled a draft plan to help guide Charlotte’s growth for the next two decades, covering everything from affordable housing to transportation.

Charlotte hasn’t created a comprehensive plan since 1975, making it the largest city in the country without one, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, assistant city manager and planning director, said in an Oct. 26 city council meeting.

As a result, the city often relies on a patchwork of plans for different neighborhoods when considering approving new development, and some of those plans haven’t been updated in years.

Known as the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the document establishes big picture goals — such as neighborhood diversity, transit-oriented development, economic opportunity — and a vision for how the city should look.

“This is a pivotal moment for our city ... as we grow into that type of Charlotte that we really, truly want to be,” Jaiyeoba said at media briefing earlier in the week.

‘Cohesive vision’ of Charlotte’s future

The plan ”gives us a cohesive vision of a city, one that we can gravitate towards, ” Jaiyeoba said, and “allows our council to have consistency in policies for both residents and developers and businesses.”

The plan also will help city council “make decisions in a consistent manner when it comes to rezonings or approving major projects.” Jaiyeoba said.

Through a separate policy, the Unified Development Ordinance, city officials plan to rewrite and consolidate the regulations on development, such as zoning and tree ordinances, in order to implement the objectives laid out in the 2040 plan.

The city hasn’t had a comprehensive plan for so long in part because the state hasn’t mandated what such a plan should look like, and the city has had small area and other plans, Jaiyeoba said.

“We’ve been using other plans that would have qualified,” he said. “But now the stars are aligned, we have a city manager (Marcus Jones) who came here from Norfolk, Virginia, which had a (comprehensive ) plan. I think the time was just right for us to do this.”

Continually involving the public has been crucial, said Julie Eiselt, mayor pro tem, because “it’s a document that really guides and reflects the priority of the community for the long-term.”

The comprehensive plan outlines 10 “Place Types” for different parts of the city, and has its own suggestions for land use, transportation and other issues.

Another key idea is to create “10-minute neighborhoods,” where residents would have access to essential services within 10 minutes of their home, without driving.

Last year, council approved the first piece of the zoning code overhaul, creating new districts that guide development along transit lines. The rules limit the heights of buildings, but allow for “bonus height” if a developer includes a public goal, like affordable housing or environmental sustainability.

Eliminating single-family zoning

City planners are also considering eliminating single-family zoning as a way to combat the city’s affordable housing shortage and address racial inequity.

Doing so would not ban the development of single-family homes, but would allow duplexes, triplexes and larger buildings in areas currently zoned for single-family homes. City data has shown that around 60% of Charlotte’s land area is zoned for single-family development.

Decades of zoning policies perpetuated segregation in Charlotte and other cities. Wealthy, white neighborhoods where Black residents were often barred from purchasing homes due to redlining and other policies were designated for single-family homes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and other Black neighborhoods were often zoned for industrial uses. That made the area easier for the city to tear down during the federal urban renewal program, according to local historian Tom Hanchett’s book, “Sorting Out the New South City.”

Remedy harm of segregation

This time around, Jaiyeoba has said the goal is to use city planning to remedy the harm of segregation.

The city will seek feedback on the draft for the next five to six months, then city council will vote on the final version in April, Jaiyeoba said at the council meeting.

The aim is to then finish the Unified Development Ordinance by the fall of 2021, he said.