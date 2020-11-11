A food desert for years, this area of Charlotte now has investors pouring in

Near the corner of Remount Road and West Boulevard recently, city leaders unveiled plans for a revitalization effort that some neighborhood leaders hope will counter-balance a surge of “predatory investment” and the threat of gentrification.

The city has heralded the $24.5 million program, known as the Corridors of Opportunity, as a way to bring redevelopment, and improve transportation and public safety in neighborhoods long neglected by government and business leaders.

And despite fears from some community members, they say they can do that without creating the displacement that often comes with rapid growth.

Along West Boulevard — stretching a little over two miles, from near Interstate 77 to just past the intersection with Old Steele Creek Road — the redevelopment strategy involves existing property owners and neighborhood groups. Last week, city officials pledged to help with community efforts to open a grocery co-op, fund upfits of several commercial buildings and provide free WiFi, among other projects.

Already, a similar plan is taking shape on Beatties Ford and Rozzelles Ferry roads. There, Charlotte City Council members recently approved $1.9 million in loans and grants for two commercial developers.

The city’s goal is to bring an economic boost to the neighborhoods without pushing out longtime residents, though some have raised concerns that gentrification could be inevitable without more transparency and community input.

The West Boulevard corridor has already seen an influx of investors buying up properties, said Rickey Hall, chairman of the board of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition.

But he said the corridors of opportunity program differs from other development in the area because it is being led by the community, with the city as a partner.

“Gentrification and predatory investment is running rampant throughout the West Boulevard corridor,” said Hall, who is also board chairman with the West Side Community Land Trust. “It’s to the community’s benefit that we create opportunities to offset gentrification and displacement and actually drive community-led economic development.”

Attendees mingle during a Street Eats celebrating West Boulevard Corridors of Opportunity Community Event on Thursday, November 5, 2020. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

‘Tired of waiting’

The modern subdivisions in the West Boulevard corridor were largely built after World War II for white home-buyers, despite a long history of Black land ownership and institutions in the area, said community historian J. Michael Moore. The land that eventually became home to Moore’s Sanctuary AME Zion Church, for example, was owned by a free Black man before the Civil War.

“(The homes) were all built for white buyers and all purchased by white buyers,” Moore said said. “You have that laid over the top of this long-standing community.”

But in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, the white residents moved out as the city began to build affordable housing nearby. Hall said that with white flight, businesses also started to leave.

He said the area has not had a grocery store for 40 to 50 years, making it difficult for residents to access affordable and fresh food. That’s known as being a food desert.

“We’ve gotten tired of waiting on investment to come our way,” he said.

The city is working with the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition and other community partners to find a brick-and-mortar location for Three Sisters Market, a grocery cooperative the coalition started to provide fresh food to the area, said Jordan Brooks-Adams, the organization’s executive director.

Brooks-Adams said the corridor program helps make up for the history of redlining and other discriminatory policies that negatively affected places like West Boulevard.

“Some of the residents have said that they have felt forgotten,” Brooks-Adams said. “These efforts for corridor revitalization, when you keep the community involved, helps them to feel valued, considering past disenfranchisement.”

The city will also provide $80,000 per year to the coalition to develop a Merchant’s Association for businesses along West Boulevard, and youth programming at the group’s urban farm.

It is also giving $85,000 in grants to the owner of City West Commons shopping center, for renovations and security improvements, and assisting with upfitting projects at two other nearby properties, MrJims.Pizza and the old Jack in the Box.

The city also expanded its outdoor dining program, StreetEats, to City West Commons.

Council member Victoria Watlington, who represents the area, said the improvements are setting a plan for the area in motion, the 2019 West Boulevard Playbook. It was developed by the city and the neighborhood coalition to serve as a vision for how the community grows.

Watlington served as the land use committee chairwoman on the board of the coalition before she was elected to city council in 2019.

“To see it now translate to real dollars and to real commitment from the city — it’s like this is what we’ve been working for,” she said.

Preventing displacement

The corridor and surrounding neighborhoods are “poised for displacement,” according to the West Boulevard Playbook.

The average household income in the majority of the census tracts along West Boulevard from Interstate 77 to Billy Graham Parkway ranges from around $15,000 to $30,000, according to Census Bureau estimates. The area is not far from the planned LYNX Silver Line route, and sits in a federally-designated Opportunity Zone, which offers a tax break for investors who build in communities the government says face long odds for economic growth.

But Watlington said by making investments and bringing a strategy for that growth, the city can help ensure the development is more equitable.

“Our role is to prevent and to remediate market failures,” she said. “So that doesn’t mean that we don’t want private business to come in and be successful, but how do we do that without it being a detriment to the individual?”

Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager and economic development director, said the city is also conducting a labor market study, which will look into the skills residents have and the barriers they may face in the job market.

“We’ve been working in these corridors for a long time, and nothing has really changed,” Dodson said. “Why is it that the community still feels like we’re not delivering? ... We have to take a different approach to this.”

West Boulevard is the latest focus for the corridor program, but it also covers the areas around Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard, Beatties Ford and Rozzelles Ferry roads, Central Avenue and Albemarle Road, Graham and North Tryon streets, and Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.

On Monday, city council voted to give developer Sankofa Partners $100,000 to restore a retail strip on Rozzelles Ferry Road built in 1929. All of the space is leased or intended to be leased to minority-owned businesses, the city said.

Council also approved loans and grants for two commercial developments on Beatties Ford Road, led by developer Christopher Dennis and his company, E-Fix Development Corp. One of the buildings will house a JPMorgan Chase bank branch, and Dennis has said he will rent affordable business space at the properties.

The city also announced recently it will donate four pieces of land and provide funding to the West Side Community Land Trust, for a total value of $249,000. The nonprofit, the first of its kind in Charlotte, aims to provide affordable housing by retaining ownership of a piece of land, but selling the home that sits on it to buyers at a lower price.

Hall said the pace of land banking programs needs to be accelerated as investors flood the area.

“That’s just a drop in the bucket of what’s actually needed,” he said. ”Land values are rising. Housing values are rising. With that, tax values are actually increasing exponentially. We’ve got to do something quickly.”





Council member Braxton Winston said Monday he is concerned that the corridor program is moving forward without an explicit strategy to mitigate gentrification.

“Gentrification equates to improvement of neighborhoods or development of neighborhoods that increases the perceived quality by replacing the people that are in that area of development,” he said. “If we don’t have this gentrification mitigation strategy, we might improve these areas but actually not improve the situations of the people who need it the most.”

So far, Brooks-Adams said residents she has spoken with are cautiously hopeful about the changes underway in the West Boulevard area.

“They’re mindful in all of this not to be forgotten, not to be siloed, not to be pushed out in any process that the city undergoes,” she said.