Key section of Dilworth undergoing change following latest development deal

Several blocks of East Boulevard, a key segment of Dilworth, are poised for change as a Los Angeles-based firm plans to redevelop a ski shop into an office and retail building.

An entity affiliated with West Third Street Management purchased the building that houses Alpine Ski Center this week for $2.6 million, real estate records filed this week show.

The ski shop, at the corner of East Boulevard and Fountain View Street, will stay at the location until the owners break ground on the new building in April 2022, said Bryan Wyker, a broker with The Providence Group and representative for the project. Hiram Lewis, part-owner of Alpine Ski Center, said the store doesn’t have any plans to relocate yet.

It’s the latest in a flurry of activity reshaping a major commercial hub of Dilworth, built as the city’s first streetcar suburb.

Wyker is also working with Summit Healthcare Group on its plans for three properties at the intersection of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue that it purchased last year. The Winston-Salem based developer is planning a five-story building there with offices, parking and a Starbucks, which will relocate from its current building on the site.

A rendering of the planned five-story office building at East Boulevard and Scott Avenue. Courtesy of The Providence Group

Wyker said they are still in discussions with possible anchor tenants for that site, which will determine when the project moves forward.

West Third Street Management also owns several buildings at the corner of Kenilworth Avenue and East Boulevard, where the Bakersfield restaurant and other businesses are located. Wyker said West Third doesn’t have any current plans for that site, though a new clothing store, Arivella, just opened there.

More development

Charlotte-based Abacus Capital also purchased the ground-level retail in the Latta Pavilion building, next to Bakersfield, last year, and announced renovations.

Nearby, Atrium Health is overhauling its 70-acre main campus, and the long-vacant site once home to the Epicurean Restaurant is slated to become offices and retail, if a rezoning plan is approved by city council.

Wyker said he’s in conversations with office tenants who would prefer to be in Dilworth rather than uptown, particularly given how close it is to the center city.

“As Morehead (Street) and this Dilworth area continue to grow, there’s a lot of demand to be here,” he said.